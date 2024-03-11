Pearl Thusi's venture into DJing has been met with criticism after a video of her recent performance surfaced on social media

Pearl Thusi is definitely making strides in the DJing industry. The star took Mzansi by storm when she announced that she was venturing into the industry.

Pearl Thusi's recent DJing video gets Mzansi talking. Image: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety and Paras Griffin/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Thusi's recent performance fails to impress

Social media users did not hold back when a video of actress and media personality Pearl Thusi rocking the decks went viral on social media. The star who is still new to the industry showed her skills in the latest video, unfortunately, fans were not feeling it.

Reacting to a video shared on X by the popular gossip blog MDN News, fans said Pearl Thusi needs to find something else to do.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Pearl Thusi's performance

As expected, social media users roasted the Queen Sono actress over her performance. Many noted that the crowd seemed uninterested and she was trying too hard.

@nickidabarb_ said:

"As a DJ if your crowd isn’t moving but you’re there doing the most, I assume you’re a terrible DJ. It’s more than just playing music and mixing. Read the crowd, read the environment. See what will make them move."

@LordPiccoloSA wrote:

"Forget about them understanding and using the actual skills for this art! They just come with commercial-relevant songs, press play And show *ss! No creativity or anything to do with the actual DJying, no harmonic mixing, no crowd reading, nothing!!"

@c68bb500ae24427 commented:

Honestly, Pearl is too old to be starting out as a new dj she’s been around for years but she is still is the same lane/ life as Cyan kanti what has she been doing with her money "

@BeemerBoy17 said:

"Eyy it's not landing."

DJ Zinhle endorses Pearl Thusi’s music career level-up

Meanwhile, Briefly News noted that we love to see women supporting other women. This is exactly what DJ Zinhle did for her BFF Pearl Thusi after she launched her career as a DJ.

Over the weekend, Pearl Thusi launched her career as a DJ. The media personality gave an electrifying performance as she delivered her Amapiano set at a gig.

