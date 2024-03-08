DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi showcased their friendship by performing together at an event, with Pearl making waves in her new DJing career

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle are serving friendship goals on the timeline. The duo recently set the stage on fire while performing together at an event.

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle performed together at a gig. Image: @djzinhle and @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi perform together

Pearl Thusi may be new to the DJing industry but she is already killing it. The star also has the privilege of working alongside her bestie DJ Zinhle, who has been in the industry for more than two decades.

A video of the two stars killing it on the decks at an event was shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The stars looked happy and in their element, as they played.

Watch the trending video below:

Mzansi can't get enough of DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi

Social media users loved seeing their favourite stars playing together. Many applauded DJ Zinhle for helping Pearl Thusi launch her career in the DJing industry.

@PusherAfrica commented:

"BFF, if your friend is a DJ why not learn how to DJ. Criminals and nyaope friends do things together"

@Davidzaga_ said:

"Both great DJs"

@SunriseProfunif wrote:

"They should invite a man so that can bring psychological balance."

@FitMandisa added:

"DJ Pearl Thusi oh this is getting serious "

@lu8256983827161 noted:

"This what real friends do for each other."

@lenyora_tumza said:

"Pearl trying to hold on to this friendship and praying uba u Moozlie angathi gqi from nowhere"

Pearl Thusi gears up to drop debut single

In more news about Pearl Thusi's career, Briefly News reported that the music industry was about to shake when Pearl Thusi dropped her music.

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi will make her debut in the music industry in due course. The actress has not yet divulged information on when or when she will be releasing her debut single, but that time is fast approaching.

