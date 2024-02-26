DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's video performing together sparked rumours of them rekindling their relationship, with fans unsure of their current status

The stars, previously rumoured to have split over allegations of Gender Based Violence, appear to have reconciled

Fans reacted with many acknowledging the couple's privacy and expressing surprise at their reunion

Social media users are convinced that DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are back together after their video performing at a gig together went viral.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo shared the stage during a show. Image: @thuliphongolo and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa reignite dating rumours

It looks like Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's fans and followers can't figure out the current status of their relationship. The stars who allegedly split after Thuli Phongolo accused Phori of Gender Based Violence seem to have ironed out their differences and are back together.

A recent video shared by the popular gossip blog MDN News on social media showed the two vibing during a performance. The video also shows that there is no bad blood between the two stars despite the rumours circulating on social media. The caption of the viral post read:

"DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo performing live.."

Mzansi shares thoughts on DJ Maphorisa and Thuli's relationship

Fans still can't believe the two stars are back together. Many commented about how they will start minding their own businesses and stop meddling in celeb affairs.

@KingNema_Jnr said:

"You will never advise a woman in love to stay away from her abusive boyfriend."

@thabelomaanda commented:

"Ya we need to learn to mind our business where there is money people loose themselves and their values."

@Sphe____ added:

"They really look cute together but have you seen this talented young man? Check him out."

@LadyM1306 said:

"This couple has taught Black Twitter to mind their own business. I love it!!!"

@joctarn commented:

"People should learn to mind their own business. Lol they look happy."

