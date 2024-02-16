Thuli Phongolo has again raised suspicion of a pregnancy

This after the actress/ DJ was spotted with a slightly larger-than-usual belly while performing at a gig

Mzansi is wondering if Thuli and DJ Maphorisa are expecting, while others slammed the rumours

Thuli Phongolo left netizens scratching their heads after seeing her photo with a large tummy. Images: thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo's tummy has given netizens the impression that she is expecting. The former Generations: The Legacy actress stunned Mzansi at a gig when she was seen sporting a larger belly, with Mzansi wondering if she was bloated or baking.

Thuli Phongolo's tummy raises preggy rumours

Another year, another pregnancy rumour about Thuli Phongolo - clearly, netizens want our girl knocked up!

This after the star was spotted with a slightly larger tummy during a set and had peeps wondering if she's expecting a bundle of joy with her estranged boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa.

Twitter (X) user Am_Blujay kicked off the conversation and posted pictures of Thuli in a tight two-piece with her belly poking out:

"I think Lord Phori did it. She looks knocked up!"

Mzansi weighs in on Thuli Phongolo's tummy

Netizens are convinced that Thuli is expecting:

sizwethobani6 said:

"Maphorisa really impregnated this girl."

TawanaM14 agreed:

"Yup, he did it."

tumelomohotji was stunned:

"Not Thuli P, bro!"

g0dsvryown wrote:

"Phori did the things."

Meanwhile, some social media users weren't buying the rumours and claimed that Thuli may have just been bloated or simply full from a meal:

thabile_nomlala said:

"Maybe she’s just bloated."

LesegoM02295088 was tired:

"It's almost 10 months now and the Maphoriza elephant is not born yet. You guys have been claiming this pregnancy for long now."

Pazo2205 was spicy:

"It's the belly you get from spending money you didn't work for."

TheFruityO disputed:

"Men are so weird. So women should have flat ironed tummies every time? We get bloated, and our lower abdomen grows towards menstruation. Rest!"

Moshe Ndiki shares picture of his sons

In more baby news, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moshe Ndiki sharing the first picture of his twin boys.

The media personality received warm congratulations from supporters who gushed at his bundles of joy.

