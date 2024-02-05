Moshe Ndiki gave netizens a first look at his newborn twins

The reality TV star posted a photo of his babies, Thalanda and Ntaba Ndiki and received mixed reactions

While some netizens were happy for Moshe, some questioned how he could have made babies

Moshe Ndiki received mixed reactions after posting a photo of his twins. Images: moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki officially gave Mzansi a look at his twins. The Life With Moshe star recently launched his reality TV show and shared a photo of his sleeping twin boys.

Moshe Ndiki shares photo of his kids

Moshe Ndiki is the father of healthy twin boys! The reality TV personality couldn't resist the urge to show off his newborns and post their photo on his social media page.

In an Instagram post, Moshe introduced his sons Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki to the world:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

This comes after the premiere of his reality TV show, Life With Moshe, which chronicled his journey into fatherhood, where his surrogate also appeared.

Mzansi reacts to Moshe's twins

Netizens were overjoyed after seeing the photo of Moshe's babies, and sent him well-wishes:

South African DJ, Lerato Kganyago said:

"I want to eat them up!"

Mzansi broadcaster, Thembekile Mrototo congratulated Moshe:

"So precious! Congratulations, Moshe! Wishing your family all the joy and happiness in the world."

Local media personality Ayanda Thabethe wrote:

"Oh my! Huge congratulations, Moshe!"

Mzansi actor, Atandwa Kani posted:

"Congratulations, my brother!! You’re truly blessed."

Meanwhile, some netizens seemed clueless about surrogacy and threw shade at Moshe:

Bizlifestyle4 was confused:

"Which Moshe? I have so many questions."

Ankel_Masanza said:

"I feel sad for these kids. I hope their mother will be in their lives."

SiveXaluva asked:

"Are they automatically in the state of Moshe and Somizi?"

therealxolo clarified:

"Surrogacy means that he asked someone to carry his babies, people, not that he slept with the mother. Everything was done in a lab!"

Moshe Ndiki gushes over being a new father

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Moshe Ndiki's reaction to being a new father to his twin boys.

The flamboyant media personality revealed that he had always wanted to be a father and that his new role was a dream come true.

Source: Briefly News