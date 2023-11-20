Socialite Moshe Ndiki has scored a reality TV show called Life with Moshe

The show will allow his followers to meet his babies after he has kept them away from the public eye since he became a father

The announcement of his show left people on the fence with the high rise of reality TV shows in the country

Funny man and media personality Moshe Ndiki has left his followers jumping for joy as they will finally get a chance to meet his children.

The socialite has bagged a reality TV show that will air in January 2024 on Mzansi Magic, magnifying his personal life.

Moshe Ndiki has bagged a new reality TV show that will air in January called 'Life with Moshe. Images: @lwando_mxutu, @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki to star in new reality TV show called Life with Moshe

The former Gomora actor is not new to TV roles, but the reality TV show will focus on the most private details of his life. Entertainment commentator @PhilMphela announced the new show on his Twitter and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"TV personality Moshe Ndiki stars in his own reality show where cameras captures his journey into fatherhood. The 13 episodes series is called Life with Moshe. Starts Sunday 28 January 2024 at 19h30 on Mzansi Magic."

Check out the poster of his new TV show below:

Netizens on the fence about Moshe Ndiki's new show

While many people celebrated the news on social media platforms, others felt that the new reality TV shows lacked creativity and were a repetition of used story ideas. Check out the comments below:

@jojo03216 weighed in:

"I don't see it being a winner. He's cool, but one can only take his personality in small dosages. Let's wait and see..."

@Tumie_Boroboko said:

"Iphelile content bafethu."

@012Regg asked:

"How are these decisions made?"

@Tumi0209 commented:

"And 7 colours? @DStv are we going to go on like that didn't exist?"

@UluthandoN was happy?

"I love him, I'm sooo excited about this one."

@MaabuleM crossed fingers:

"I hope it won't be Thando Thabethe vibes."

@Sir_elleassgeh suggested:

"This sounds like something that should have been featured on Instagram stories."

@freanky4fingers said:

"Free job no talent required."

@MrsWToYou was amped:

"Definitely watching! Such a cool funny gent."

Christall Kay wins back her house

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay celebrated her having her mansion back.

The singer has been fighting for her property for years after a deal gone wrong with a businesswoman, leaving her using R4 million from her pockets in rental while she was fighting for her house in court.

Source: Briefly News