New DJing duo 2 Faced, featuring Thuli P and Slenda, didn't have a successful performance at their recent show

A video of the ladies doing a dance routine during a set saw a crowd failing to respond to their entertainment

The underwhelming response has social media users questioning their talent

A new amapiano act, 2 Faced, is struggling to soar. The group consists of former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli P and her counterpart, Slenda da dancing DJ, who has been receiving negative reviews since their first performance.

The recent show was no different as they failed to impress a crowd of concert-goers.

2 Faced's performance has failed aagin to impress partygoers at a recent event. Images: @slenda_dadancingdj, @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Video of 2 Faced failing to impress concert-goers goes viral

The video posted by @MDNnewss, the duo dressed in matching pink outfits danced for a crowd to their signature routine. Slenda keeps calling to the crown to keep it engaged but only a few people respond.

Check out the video of their performance below:

Mzansi not pleased with underwhelming performance by 2 Faced

It has become a notable trend that duo trends every Monday for their weekend performances, with netizens failing to see an improvement, and it wasn't any different this time:

@DumboXrp mocked:

"Nawe saying it’s a whole performance, these people don’t know whether they are dancers or DJs."

@Sea_T_F said:

"They’re lucky they’re beautiful and will get gigs but this is ridiculous and the crowd reaction says it all."

@dumisane_ joked:

"Promoters have blood on their hands."

@NiniQhawekazi observed:

"@somkheleomkhulu ijob ijob. Thuli looks weird & out of place."

@RichBlackWidow added:

"The crowd is extremely quiet over there."

@Kearabile_ weighed in:

"The crowd is definitely not entertained and I don't blame them."

@Nkosi_Shebi commented:

"This is clearly not working."

@RefilweSeboko said:

"The crowd looks bored."

@CareersSA1 laughed:

"The crowd looks shocked like they came to the wrong event."

