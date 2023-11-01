Amapiano newcomer 2 Faced are still holding at it even after their debut was dragged

A video of the duo consisting of Thuli P and Slenda performing at a recent event made it to social media and faced public scrutiny

While some people still scratched their heads, some people saw an improvement from the ladies

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi is continuing to judge Amapiano newcomers 2 Faced. Images: @thuliphongolo, @the_snapshot_sa, @slenda_dadancingdj

Source: Instagram

New Amapiano duet 2 Faced have ignored the negativity received after their duet and is continuing with securing the bag.

The group was unveiled as former Generations actress Thuli Phongolo and Gqom music artist Slenda da dancing DJ, whose real name is Sithabile Zungu, has been under public scrutiny since their unique act was announced.

2 Faced spotted entertaining impressed crowd at the groove

New videos of the pair at a recent gig have made their way to social media with their act.

PAY ATTENTION:

In 4 videos posted by Thuli on Instagram, Slenda is seen going all out to dance for the crowd while Thuli is behind the decks. In other videos, the ladies' synergy is felt through the screen.

Watch the below with all four videos:

Netizens judge 2 Faced recent performance

Based on their videos, online spectators were pleasantly surprised to see the girls improving at their craft, while others were still not sold. Check out the comments below:

@Kearabile_ mocked:

"It's actually 1 Faced."

@TheGyal_ complimented:

"Wow I see the improvement."

@MsheguM was shocked:

"Mihlona yini le? People pay to see this?"

@UrbanStreetZA predicted:

"They got the vibes. Definitely getting more bookings this summer."

@ObsidianGods compared:

"The Uncle Waffles ripple effect."

@SandileKaMsibi said:

"One day they will fight and DSTV will make a reality show about it and I will watch."

@moreki_mo predicted:

"The duo won't last. She's outshining Thuli."

@ManziniSimand said:

That not dancing baby it’s jumping the castle

@78GININDZA asked:

"You guys pay to watch this?"

Minnie Dlamini announces TV comeback with new title

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini announced that she was going back to live TV on a new show called Curated.

She added that she was also the executive producer of the entertainment magazine show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News