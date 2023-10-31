A South African man shared his three-month living room renovations, which garnered significant attention

He transformed the room by installing a stylish ceiling with adjustable lighting among many things

The room makeover TikTok video inspired others to embark on home improvement projects of their own

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man shared a video showing how he gave his living room a facelift. Image: @braplengo

Source: TikTok

One man posted an interior decor TikTok video of his living room, and it was a hit among South Africans.

The guy @braplengo revealed that the process of uplifting the space took three months to complete.

Ceiling with dimming lights

He gave the room a makeover with a new ceiling with a cool light that can set the mood. The walls were also splashed with new paint and a modern TV stand.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

When asked about some of the costs by one of the viewers in the comments section, he said:

The ceiling material was R7.8k, and labour R6.5k. The TV stand material was R9k and the labour R5k."

Living room transformation

The sped-up footage displaying the transformation gained traction on the platform and inspired people to give their homes makeovers.

Watch the video below:

Decor project gets praised

Many people praised the man for completing the decorating project that took their breaths away.

Read some of the comments below:

@shalatejohannahng asked:

"Where can I get those plants?"

@phakisobrilliant wrote:

"Nice brother please share the plug of the flower and the wall lamps."

@nonto_april praised:

"Stunning. Well done buti."

@preciousndlozi posted:

"Beautiful living space, what did you use for the division behind the couch?"

@thapsrayautodetailing added:

"Bro this is super beautiful.You are a visionary mate."

@mahlako_hlako3 mentioned:

"Love how you made your space look so nice. Did you come up with this or do you have an interior designer helping you?"

@otpk14 said:

"Love it for you black child."

@user632976480411 wrote:

"Wow, God please give me money."

Video of young woman’s interior design skills takes TikTok by storm

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman has been trending on TikTok for her exceptional interior design skills.

Taking to TikTok, Fetsile Ofentse flexed her home's stunning décor in a mesmerising video that quickly trended, leaving viewers in awe. With an eye for detail and a flair for design, this talented woman has transformed her living space into an actual work of art.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News