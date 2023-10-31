A man's extraordinary dancing skills captured in a TikTok video have left netizens in sheer disbelief

The video showcases the man performing a series of gravity-defying dance moves on the ceiling, defying all known laws of physics

Viewers are amazed by his mesmerising choreography that appears impossible by conventional standards

A man shared a video of dancing on the ceiling. Images: @ngolanga8

Source: TikTok

A man shared a TikTok video of how he can dance while defying gravity on the ceiling.

Man dances on the ceiling

The mesmerising video features TikTok user @ngolanga8 dancing effortlessly on the ceiling, seemingly defying all laws of physics. His gravity-defying moves include flips, spins, and fluid choreography that would be impossible for most.

As he transitions from one dance move to another, it's hard to believe what the eyes are witnessing. Netizens have been utterly stunned by his extraordinary skills and the surreal visual spectacle.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Netizens love man's flexibility

People praised the man for inspiring many and showcasing the limitless potential of human skill and creativity. Comments from viewers flood in, expressing awe and admiration for the man's incredible talent:

@TikTOK said:

"I thought ugibela nengane."

@Mandy_mu commented:

"I was worried when he took the baby."

@Sthuthukile Mhlongo joked:

"Bathong Peter Parker."

@Roe said:

"If the house had a ceiling we wouldn’t have this problem."

@Pelo B joked:

"Dr Matthews is that you."

@PufF commented:

"Spider spider Spider-Man."

@Slindokuhle said:

"Me thinking, you taking the child and hanging back on the roof."

@leraisometric commented:

"Bathong ba modimo!!!"

@Dorcas ime usoro joked:

"Spider man , spider ma where have you gone to spider man, we have finally seen him."

@Nyasha Ursilla Jenami said:

"For my relationship with God to be as strong as these Pipes."

Young woman nails amapiano dance routine

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who has wowed the internet with her flawless execution of an amapiano dance routine.

Fellow dancers initially posed the challenge, but in the video, she approaches the plate and aces it with style.

Her captivating performance has earned her a well-deserved spotlight, amassing over 2.6 million views on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News