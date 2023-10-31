A video of South African TikTokkers Malcolm Wentzel and Kiki dancing ahead of the Rugby World Cup final has gone viral

Malcolm shared the footage, which shows the married couple dancing to the Kwaito song Nkalakatha by the late Mandoza

Netizens enjoyed the video and responded with funny and heartwarming comments on TikTok

SA TikTokkers Malcolm Wentzel and Kiki had a jol dancing to 'Nkalakatha'. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

Popular Mzansi TikTokker Malcolm Wentzel and his wife Kiki had social media users entertained when they shared a video of themselves dancing to an old-school kwaito hit.

Malcolm and Kiki dance to Nkalakatha

The video shared by @malcolm_fkn_wentzel and his wife dancing to Mandoza's Nkalakatha with a joyful crowd of people ahead of the Rugby World Cup final.

The couple is seen demonstrating some vibey and energetic moves to the hit song as they cheer them on and record videos from their phones.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video below:

Mandoza's 2000 hit, Nkalakatha, has undoubtedly become the 16th inconspicuous player to have carried the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. According to Sowetan Live, Nkalakatha is the unofficial anthem for the Boks.

SA reacts to the dance video

Netizens were entertained by the clip and responded with banter and heartwarming comments about the unifying power of rugby.

Lulu commented:

"Just Thembi missing in the video. You guys rock ."

user4532986389807 said:

"Thembi is a brilliant teacher."

Prisil wrote:

"Malcolm you and Kiki is a whole vibe. God bless you always ."

ThandOkuhle Nozulu said:

"Banikeni amaCV besajabule kanje."

Emmily Francis said:

"South Africans got the best vibe in the world."

Naledi Mabekebeke commented:

"Semandi eSouth Africa sana."

Mlindi Mthoh replied:

"Amabhimbi abelungu yin vele."

Malcolm Wentzel celebrates housekeeper Thembi's bday

In another story, Briefly News reported that TikTok sensation Malcolm Wentzel recently celebrated his housekeeper Thembi's 56th birthday.

The well-known businessman and content creator shared a touching video montage on his TikTok account @malcolm_fkn_wentzel.

The clip shows cherished moments he and his family have shared with Thembi over the years. Malcolm poured out his emotions, expressing his appreciation for Thembi and the role she plays in his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News