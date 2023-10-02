TikTok star Malcolm Wentzel announced that it was his famous housekeeper Thembi's birthday

The businessman penned a sweet bday message and expressed how much he and his family appreciate her

Mzansi netizens who love their close relationship joined Malcolm in celebrating Thembi in the comments

TikTok Star Malcolm Wentzel pictured with his housekeeper Thembi. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

TikTok sensation Malcolm Wentzel recently celebrated his housekeeper Thembi's 56th birthday.

The well-known businessman and content creator shared a touching video montage on his TikTok account @malcolm_fkn_wentzel.

Malcolm Wentzel's heartfelt birthday tribute to Thembi

The clip shows cherished moments he and his family have shared with Thembi over the years.

Malcolm poured out his emotions, expressing his appreciation for Thembi and the role she plays in his life.

"Happy birthday Thembi 56, may you have a great day. Thanks for everything, we love you."

Malcolm and Thembi's TikTok journey

South Africans have grown fond of Malcolm and Thembi's heartwarming TikTok videos, which consistently show their close and genuine relationship.

Malcolm's acts of kindness toward Thembi have not gone unnoticed. In the past, he has gifted her a car and a Rolex watch among many things.

These generous acts have earned Malcolm a place in many people's hearts, and his latest birthday post for Thembi only solidified his reputation as a compassionate and caring boss.

Watch the picture slides here.

Mzansi swoon over Malcolm and Thembi

The comments section of Malcolm's birthday tribute to Thembi was flooded with netizens expressing their admiration for his big heart.

Read a few comments below:

@pontitaaibos suggested:

"You should be a president of this country. "

@thandy344 posted:

"Them she is no longer a helper, she is a family member period."

@london_bloke mentioned:

"Thembi is a Wentzel masquerading as a housekeeper. HBD to the President of the Housekeepers' Union."

@lehanatiago wrote:

"Birthday blessings to you sis Thembi and thank you for your humanity Malcolm."

@nkani18 commented:

Malcom and family are the real game changers, even when was not fashionable to do so. Salute. A hope for a better SA."

@jodypetrus1 stated:

"My man you have a godsent heart keep doing good and goodness shall follow."

@usersphoky77 posted:

"Happy birthday mama Thembi.❤️"

@duncanmampuru added:

"Malcolm is a very progressive South African."

