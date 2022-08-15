Thembi was blessed with a car by her employers, however, sis has had a few accidents that Malcolm needed to take care of

Malcolm shared a clip in which he confronted Thembi about a recent crash and her reaction was priceless

The people of Mzansi love that Thembi knows Malcolm will have her back even though she knows she was in the wrong, lol

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi has been blessed with the best employers. Malcolm Wentzel, Thembi’s employer, bought her a car which she seemed to have bumped a few times.

Malcolm Wentzel is getting Thembi out of trouble again after she bumped the car that he bought her. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

While it is not a legal requirement for the employer of a domestic to do half of what Malcolm does, he does it because he believes Thembi is family. Their relationship is everything!

Malcolm took to TikTok with another hilarious moment shared between him and his BFF Thembi. This time Thembi’s husband had called Malcolm to let him know that Thembi had bumped the car… again.

While confronting Thembi Malcolm sees her putting cash back into his wallet that she found in his bedroom, a trust like no other. Sis claims it was a total accident and it would be great if he could sort it out for her, lol.

Thembi was not about to pay for the ding to be fixed but was hoping Malcolm could sort it out. He had a good laugh and made her promise this would be the last time, however, a laughing Thembi was unable to make such a promise.

These two are hilarious and their relationship is heart-warming!

The people of Mzansi are just blown away by their relationship

While the situation is comical and Thembi’s reaction is priceless, people cannot get over the relationship these two share. They wish that every employee-employer relationship could be half as great as the one between Thembi and Malcolm.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@reneilwe976 said:

“I have respect for you Malcolm...mom Thembi she's lucky to have a boss like you indeed.”

@user8274177326211 said:

“You can go whatever you want to go but these two love each other Malcom god bless you brother✊✌✔❤”

@user6160066451296 said:

“You are there for me always...I love that! She knows you got her back… love u guys.”

@tsholofelotnyciou said:

“And she still calls him "sir" yes we have become friends but I still respect you”

@exquisiteMe said:

“Mam Thembi is kinda shy today because someone needs to take the car to be fixed ”

