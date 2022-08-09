Malcolm stepped in to help his loyal and nonsense-causing domestic worker when the debt collectors called for her

Thembi sat drinking her tea as if she did nothing wrong while Malcolm lied to buy her time, claiming she wasn’t there

The people of Mzansi love that Malcolm did this for Thembi and laughed at the things these two get up to

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi had her employer Malcolm Wentzel cover for her when debt collectors called regarding an outstanding amount on a clothing account. The relationship these two share has Mzansi cracking!

Malcolm Wentzel saved his domestic worker Thembi from the debt collectors and she was lapping it up. Image: TikTok / @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

While the Wentzels are known for making Thembi’s life easier by treating her well, paying her a good salary and even getting her a car, Malcolm was not about to let her get away with this one too easily.

Malcolm posted a clip in which he recorded Thembi as he sat on the phone with the debt collectors. Apparently, they have been calling him every day and he is now gat vol.

They claim Thembi owes R3864 on a clothing account and have not been able to reach her. Malcolm had a good laugh over the fact that Thembi puts his number down on her accounts other than her own, and made a joke that had the lady on the phone a tad shook.

After covering for Thembi, claiming she was not with him, Malcolm told his loyal helper that she owes him big time. Lol, these two are too much!

“Thembi owes me”

The people of Mzansi crack it pup, living for the relationship these two share

It is no secret that not any employer would have done this for their employee, especially a domestic worker. People just love the bond Malcolm and Thembi share and how much nonsense the two of them cause.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Narosha Torrent said:

“Best employer award goes to Malcolm as of the company thy policy of revealing so much info is unacceptable."

@user6956571634246 said:

“She is drinking tea as if nothing is wrong ”

@missbellaire said:

“Malcolm and Thembi they must speak the truth this a mother and son relationship ”

@user7531484503064 said:

“Call centre lady when she sees this”

@Mimi_❤️ said:

"They must leave Thembi alone, she’s living her best life "”

