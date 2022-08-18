A happy Twitter user proudly posted a photo of a dish that she had made for supper on her socials and people quickly started warning her about salmonella

@Booyi_ doesn't like the idea of her chicken well done, and at the time of posing the pic, her partner had yet to see her latest effort in the kitchen

Buyi's social media followers were shocked to see how soon she had taken it out the oven, and they could not believe she was planning on serving raw food

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Chicken and hot chips served by @Booyi_ had Mzansi flabbergasted and fearing for her partner's life.

Mzansi reacted to @Booyi_'s Twitter post of a cooked chicken for her bae. Image: @Booyi_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The gorgeous babe shared that she was surprising her bae with a prepared dinner and added that her man would be so happy to see what she had made for him.

However, the three raw pieces of chicken that @Booyi_ prepared unintentionally shocked her followers. The comment section was buzzing with peeps in absolute disbelief at how soon Buyi had taken the meat out from under the grill.

The raw chicken was the issue in the comments. It still looked red and with patches of blue parts. The bones were still white, and anyone who had any experience cooking could clearly see that no heat had come close to the area. It was as if Buyi was still in the process of browning her meat.

One of her Twitter followers asked:

"Did loadshedding start while cooking?"

In response, a disappointed Buyi wrote:

"I don’t want it to be overcook it nje..."

Take a look at some of @Booyi_'s social media followers' reactions to her chicken and chip dish:

@Nosipho_28 commented:

"Did loadshedding start while cooking?"

@Zamo73663759 said:

"Uzobulala umuntu wakho! (You'll kill your partner!) I've never heard of medium rare chicken... Did muntu wakho (your partner) eat that though?"

Man gives thanks to amazing wife in lengthy post, claims their “old fashioned love” is the key to happiness

In another story, Briefly News reported on a thankful man who married a wife who caters to her hubby.

Gender roles are a lot different to what they used to be 50 years back. However, one couple is still living that old-school way and it seems to be working for them.

TikTok user @doggdbn shared a clip of his dedicated wife waking up late at night to cook his favourite meal while he works. In a lengthy caption, the man explained that they still live by “old-fashioned” gender roles and it works for them.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News