A video depicting how African parents communicate with their children has struck a familiar chord with Mzansi tweeps

The funny clip shows a lady mimicking how her dad usually communicates in an utterly unclear way, which offers much understanding of what she went through

The hilarious skit has caused many to share their own individual experiences on how they just don't understand their parents

An amusing video showing how African parents communicate has been bringing out massive amounts of laughter online because of how deeply relatable it is.

A relatable video clip showing how African parents communicate made Mzansi band together to share their own hilarious stories. Images: @_MsBrown_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip posted by @_MsBrown_ made waves of comments as people flocked to the Twitter post to share their own stories.

The comedic sit starts out with a lady mimicking her father, with the tension between them seeming very tense. The "dad" then speaks clearly and asks the daughter for a favour.

He proceeds to walk away, and in the middle of asking said favour, he bits an apple and completely muffles the sound. Unclear of what she heard, the daughter asks again, but her father sadly repeats the same action, with her ending up hopelessly confused.

Many share the sentiment of what the woman went through in the video. Check out the comments below:

@RollyRolland said:

"Then when you say you didn't hear them, they start accusing you of concentrating too much on your phone while they speak."

@Mellow957 posted:

@RefilweMorifi mentioned:

"This is my father! I’d get into so much trouble because I didn’t do the right thing. Kante guys, why didn’t we talk to each other about this issue at school because clearly we were raised under one roof!"

@Kealeboga_Kee shared:

"100% ACCURATE. The mumbling and talking while walking away. 5h later: Did you not hear me say… I cant✋"

@MohapiBusi posted:

@Papillion007 said:

" And if you don’t do what they told you to do, it’s over for you."

Source: Briefly News