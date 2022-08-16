A hilarious gent struggled to contain his laughter while trying to apply make-up to his face in a side-splitting video

The video shows how complex and somewhat challenging the process is, as well as how hard it is for the man tries to take it seriously

Mzansi tweeps chuckled at his contagious laughter and are genuinely impressed by his cosmetic skills

A bubbly man has made many Mzansi tweeps chuckle by trying to put on make-up and failing not to laugh.

An adventurous man has had many cracking up and impressed with his attempt at applying make-up. Images: @MokgokoReitu/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@MokgokoReitu posted the rib-tickling clip on Twitter, which has drawn many curious individuals' attention.

The process of applying make-up is an underrated art form, often taking many attempts and a sure-fire artistic vision to pull it off.

This man may not have the artistic vision and skill, but his enthusiasm to try is what makes this video a side-splitting affair, even going as far as calling his bae to ask for help.

The video has received many laughs from many tweeps online because of its humour, with some showing interest in trying it out themselves. See the comments below:

@mpho_thebrand said:

"This guy is hilarious, his laugh is so contagious and infectious."

@YangaSauli commented:

"So now how will he remove the glue from his eyelids. Ngaze ngastressed!"

@_Ntokozo_ayo shared:

@masosha mentioned:

"I wanted to judge this guy, I don't even know why, after seeing how much he had fun, I wanna try it too."

@nvmbnoam said:

"How the hell did he get lashes right and I’m still struggling???????"

@kholofelo_r_ posted:

@tshepi2m commented:

"He literally is able to put in eyelash and that is still one task that I just can’t do."

@phyleedelphia said:

"I ain’t even gon’ hold him. That lash application is better than mine."

Lady shows off fire moves on TikTok, gets 1 million views on as Mzansi falls in love with stunner’s talent

In another entertaining story, Briefly News reported on a new TikTok dance craze that has struck, and one lively lady is dominating the trend. The stunning woman effortlessly showed off her dance in a video that took the internet by storm.

South Africans fell in love with the video of the talented dancer. Hamba Wena by Deep London and Boohle hit different, accompanied by the lady's epic jive.

Source: Briefly News