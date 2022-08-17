Honey TV star Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba has opened up about her HIV status and encouraged positivity

The Yes, I Have HIV host shared that she found out during a wellness day event on 15 August, 2013 that she was HIV positive

The media personality was only 22 years old at the time but managed to turn her life around and her followers are here for her positive life story

Honey TV presenter Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba has opened up about her HIV status. The 31-year-old author took to social media and penned a lengthy message to her 22-year-old self.

TV host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba opened up about her HIV status. Image: @noziqamngana

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber and podcaster shared that she was only 22 when she found out she was HIV positive. She found out when she was participating at a wellness day event on 15 August, 2013.

After the nurse told her he results, she went through a rough period. The media personality shared on Instagram that she has been able to turn her life around and she's the best-selling author, Youtuber and podcaster, among other things.

"Look how you have used the same story, the same pain, the very same thing you thought would kill you, to bring about change. You have made a positive impact to many people."

Nozi's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the touching message to herself.

nkosazane_ said:

"Such a beautiful example of second chances and restoration. You are loved @noziqamngana Every girls' dream."

busiesholo commented:

"Yes wena girl. You are an inspiration, onwards and upwards."

onealnelle_d wrote:

"Sthandwa Sam, talk about living in your purpose. For I know the plans I have for you."

tshidi_wa_mokoena said:

"What a beautiful letter. You're such a phenomenal woman ma'am. Your 'mess' was truly turned into a blessing. I love you so much Mrs M."

cecy_vava added:

"I don't know why I struggle to contain my tears every time you tell this story. The difference now is they are tears of joy! God's will, God's purpose, God's time!"

Daily Sun reports that Nozi is the host of Honey TVs new show, Yes, I have HIV. The show helps people who who want to open up about their status to their partners, families and friends.

