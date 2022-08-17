A woman took to social media to share how another woman decided to treat her to lunch unexpectedly

Precious Samkelo revealed that the kind lady took a liking to her and insisted on paying for her food

The pair ended up sharing a meal together at The Houghton Hotel and Mzansi peeps were moved by the sweet moment

One lucky lady was on the receiving end of a generous gesture from another woman who was compelled to make her day.

Precious Samkelo took to Facebook to share her unexpected good fortune as she revealed how a lady standing behind her insisted on buying her lunch when she popped into The Houghton Hotel in Gauteng during her spare time recently.

Precious Samkelo revealed that a kind lady took a liking to her and insisted on paying for her food. Image: #ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“She refused to give me her name and said, ‘I have been admiring you since you came in and I feel like buying food for us.'

“We both had lunch together and she departed. For the first time, I had lunch with a total stranger. This makes me wanna do more for humanity. Thanks, ma'am. You gave a wonderful moment of my life,” wrote Precious in a post shared on the #ImStaying group.

She also shared a photo of the sweet moment, which evoked all kinds of sisterhood vibes.

Mzansi netizens were also touched by the kind gesture and shared positive responses in the comments section.

Chantelle De Klerk wrote:

“How wonderful! Enjoy every moment of it. Maybe you will become friends.”

Isobel Oosthuizen said:

“Embrace yourself, you make an impact on strangers, and that without saying a word! Bless you, lady, You made both of you happy we don't have to know one another, to have a good time.”

June Law Impey commented:

“How wonderful! You are blessed!”

Alysha Craxton replied:

“That's what sisterhood is about.”

Greta Potgieter said:

“Wow! That's awesome! Love it! ❤️”

