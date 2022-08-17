Samthing Soweto has reassured Mzansi that he's doing good after not posting on his socials for a few weeks

The Amagents hitmaker shared that he was dealing with some private matters and apologise for his silence on his timeline

The singer's fans told their fave to take his time after he shared that he'll announce more dates and venues for his upcoming one man shows soon

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Samthing Soweto has taken to social media to reassure his fans that he's all good. The singer apologised to his followers for not posting for a while when he returned to social media.

Samthing Soweto reassured his fans he's all good after short break from social media. Image: @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

Trolls recently trolled the Amagents hitmaker about his health but he assured Mzansi that he's alive and doing good. He explained that he took some time off to deal with minor personal issues.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 16 August, Samthing thanked his stans for their patience. According to TshisaLIVE, the star added:

"I'm not gone, I'm still around. I'm sorry for the silence."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He also shared that he's share more dates and venues for his one man shows soon. Peeps took to his comment section to praise him for his humility.

ncebakazi_sisncesh_nguse wrote:

"Such humility. wishing you all the best bhuti, more strength and more grace."

patiencechauke said:

"We love you and take your time."

alive.culture commented:

"Take your time. It is written, the race is not to the swift. God bless."

anitta_afikagusha_ wrote:

"Love you loads ke sana. Take all the time you need bhuti."

arielsb said:

"You are a beautiful man. 'Take your time, Pastor!' as we say in the Black American Church, since your music preaches to our souls."

913_lee added:

"Take your time. We're just thankful that you're smiling."

Samthing Soweto announces 2 venues for his Now or Never Tour

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Samthing Soweto announced two venues for his Now or Never Tour. The singer took to social media to share that he'll perform at the State Theatre in Tshwane and at the Star Theatre in Cape Town.

He was live on stage in Tshwane on 23 July and will rock the stage in Cape Town on 30 September. Both the performances were due to start at 8pm.

Taking to Instagram, he shared that he'll announce more dates and venues soon. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about when he'll share more dates and venues for his tour, the star said:

"I ask that my fans look out for more songs and Now or Never Tour updates coming their way from my official Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News