The award-winning singer shared that bathing is a must for him when he posted the snap of himself rocking an outfit synonymous with Maskadi artists

The Umama hitmaker's fans agreed with him and also shared that looking good is also a must for them as well

Sjava has taken to social media to show off his 'bhinca' swag. The Umama hitmaker posted a snap of himself neatly dressed and feeling himself.

Sjava showed off his true 'bhinca' swag on his timeline. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The star rocked sandals, trouser, tucked in his t-shirt and draped a leather jacket that is synonymous with Maskandi artists over his shoulders.

The award-winning singer took to Twitter to remind his followers that personal hygiene is very important. Sjava captioned his post:

"Ingezo iwumthetho (bathing is a must)."

The star's fans who commented in Zulu, agreed with their fave that looking good and freshening up is definitely a must in their books as well.

Sjava to announce dates for his one man shows soon

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava's fans can't wait for his upcoming one man shows. The Umama hitmaker took to his timeline to promise his fans that he'll release the dates for his gigs soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born singer was reacting to a fan who was disappointed after missing one of the star's recent gigs. Taking to Twitter, the talented musician, who enjoys performing with a live band, commented:

"One man show dates are coming soon, kade ngisho (I've been saying)."

The award-winning songwriter's other fans joined the conversation and shared how happy they were their fave is coming to a city near them soon. They promised to attend the upcoming concerts in their numbers.

Entertainment blogger dragged for claiming Sjava took a 4th wife

Briefly News also reported that controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula was dragged for spreading false rumours. This time, the popular Twitter account alleged that Sjava got himself a fourth wife.

Social media users were quick to call Musa out for lying because the young woman posing with Sjava in the pic he shared is Ngizwe Mchunu's wife. The singer was one of the mourners at the former Ukhozi FM presenter's father's funeral in Nkandla.

Peeps took to Twitter and slammed Musa for lying about Sjava. Some even shared more snaps that were taken at the recent funeral, reports TshisaLIVE. Ngizwe also took pics with Sjava.

