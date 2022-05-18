Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has been accused of spreading false rumours after he alleged that Sjava got himself a fourth wife

The controversial Twitter user shared a snap of Sjava with Ngizwe Mchunu's wife and assumed that it was the singer's fourth boo

Many social media users took to his timeline and told him the snap was taken at the funeral of Ngizwe's father in Nkandla a couple of days back

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has been dragged for spreading false rumours. This time, the popular Twitter account alleged that Sjava got himself a fourth wife.

Sjava trended after a blogger alleged that he took a fourth wife.

Source: Instagram

Social media users were quick to call Musa out for lying because the young woman posing with Sjava in the pic he shared is Ngizwe Mchunu's wife. The singer was one of the mourners at the former Ukhozi FM presenter's father's funeral in Nkandla.

Peeps took to Twitter and slammed Musa for lying about Sjava. Some even shared more snaps that were taken at the recent funeral, reports TshisaLIVE. Ngizwe also took pics with Sjava.

@LinganiSisa said:

"Musa do you verify these news first or ufuna ukuzibethisa ngabantu?"

@MotherofLightss wrote:

"I've concluded that you genuinely do not get your facts but just assume. This is Sinqobile Mthimkhulu Mchunu and still very much married to Ngizwe."

@blaqcharmer said:

"Musa my brother you are wrong this time...they where all together at the same place with Ngizwe."

@kwenzimngoma87 commented:

"Stop lying, he was attending Ngizwe’s father's funeral."

@Lwazikubeka wrote:

"This is not true. This was taken at Ngizwe’s home yesterday."

@SabelohInnocent added:

"Amanga lawa. This is Ngizwe's wife. And Sjava was attending a funeral of uBaba kaNgizwe today at Inkandla."

Mihlali Ndamase claps back at Musa Khawula

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase savagely clapped back at controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The stunner was responding to the popular Twitter user after he trolled her for using a nail technician from Botswana.

Mihlali Ndamase owns a Malakyt app which allows people to access beauticians in their areas. Musa was not impressed with Mihlali because she didn't use some of the beauticians from her own app but flew out of Mzansi to get her nails done.

ZAlebs reports that Musa's post rubbed the stunner up the wrong way and she lost it. She took to his comment section on Twitter and aired Musa's dirty laundry.

