Somizi the Musician, Plays Piano While Vusi Nova Seranades Him, Fans Amazed by His Man Talents
- Somizi Mhlongo shared a video on Instagram further fueling speculation that he and Vusi Nova are more than just friends
- In the video, Somizi plays the piano, a skill which impressed his fans, while Vusi sang with some people saying they could feel the vibes between them
- His fans took to the comment section of the video and praised Somizi for his many talents and shared their opinion of his friendship with Vusi
Somizi Mhlongo is constantly impressing his fans with his many skills and abilities. He also appears to be a competent piano player.
He shared a video on his Instagram account of him and Vusi Nova enjoying their 'bestication'. Somizi played the piano while VBusi sang to him.
The latest series of posts from Somizi and Vusi have further fueled relationship rumours with some people suggesting that the two are more than just friends.
Fans took to the comment section to react to Somizi's piano skills and more
mr.music__sa:
"I felt that bounce off tone and kwanda “tshesa Somizi”…nice one dad."
imico.za:
"You are supper naturally gifted #multi-talented dougg ❤️."
yoshimitsu.za:
"Argh can we all take a moment for the creative genius that is you mntaka Mhlongo!"
zesipho_ngxiya:
"One thing about @vusinova1 voice it never disappoints❤️❤️"
"Make it official": Somizi & Vusi Nova spark dating rumours with loved up snaps
Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova have kept fans suspicious about their relationship's nature. The two Mzansi celebs began hanging out soon after Somizi's divorce from estranged hubby Mohale Motaung and fans started suspecting that they were in a romantic relationship.
The Ndikuthandile singer and Idols SA judge have rubbished the rumours remaining adamant that they are "just friends".
Somizi and Vusi Nova spark relationship rumours after sharing pics from their 'bestication': "Just admit it already"
Recently, the two stars had the social media streets buzzing when they shared saucy snaps from their 'bestication' getaway. Somizi headed to his Instagram page to share a picture where he was embracing the Intliziyo singer and captioned it:
"Bestication getaway has begun."
