Minnie Dlamini addressed rumours about paying spousal support to her ex-husband Quinton Jones, stating she won't pay any maintenance

The star spoke about the issue in a trailer of the upcoming Roast of Minnie Dlamini , featuring Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Trevor Gumbi, and others

Laugh Africa Festival Director Stuart Taylor told Briefly News that the Roast is all about celebrating Minnie's successful career

Minnie Dlamini is finally setting the record straight about several rumours about her. The media personality recently broke her silence about the reports that she was paying spousal support to her ex-husband Quinton Jones.

Minnie Dlamini has revealed that she is not paying her ex-husband Quinton Jones. Image: @minniedlamini

Fans can't wait for the Roast of Minnie Dlamini

The much-awaited Roast of Minnie Dlamini will definitely trend on social media. The show scheduled to air on the streaming giant Showmax promises to be a one-of-a-kind. The panellists on the Roast include industry heavyweights like Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Trevor Gumbi, and Robert Marawa, while Jason Goliath and Tumi Morake will be the roastmasters.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about the Roast, Laugh Africa Festival Director Stuart Taylor said the roast is a celebration of Minnie's career. He said:

"She’s such a media darling but more than that she has an awesome sense of humour. Over & above that, the public adores her cos we’ve all watched this amazing career soar. A great combination for someone to Roast."

Minnie Dlamini seemingly throws jabs at her ex-husband

A trailer of the show making rounds on social media shows that nothing was off-bounds during the roast. The panel spoke about Minnie's career and mostly her failed marriage to Quinton Jones.

The star herself seemed to throw jabs at her baby daddy saying she will not pay maintenance. This comes after the reports that Jones was demanding monthly spousal support from Minnie. She said:

“I’ve got one last thing to say. I’m not paying no f**king maintenance.”

