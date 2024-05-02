Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has started a new chapter in his life and has found a new romance

Lebo M has reportedly posted the new lady on his Instagram page but kept her identity a mystery

The Lion King composer is currently in the process of divorcing his wife, Pretty Samuels

Musician Lebo M, real name Lebohang Morake has allegedly moved on when it comes to his love life.

Lebo M is currently in the process of divorce, but he has moved on with his life. Image: @reallebo_m

Who is Lebo M's new lady?

The Lion King composer Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has embarked on a new chapter in his life. The star was loved up in his Instagram post, hinting at a new budding romance with an old flame.

According to ZiMoja, Lebo M posted the new mystery lady on his Instagram page but kept her identity low-key because he only posted her legs.

In his caption, he said, "Been a hard, long fun tour from Spain to Portugal."

Lebo has since deleted that post.

Is Lebo M looking to get married again?

The news publication reported that Lebo M is currently enjoying his bachelor life and not looking to walk down the aisle any time soon. After one too many divorces, Lebo M is allegedly taking it slow.

"Lebo is not planning on getting married anytime soon. He wants to make sure that when he eventually gets hitched, he is marrying the right person, for the right reasons and not because of his money or fame," the news publication quoted a source.

What happened to Pretty Samuels?

Lebo M is currently in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels.

In what might seem like a messy divorce, Sunday World reported that Samuels demands a hefty amount in spousal support. Pretty allegedly demanded R150K in monthly spousal maintenance.

This amount is made up of R10 000 per month for holiday allowance, R23 000 for a car instalment, R5 000 for cellphone expenses, R35 000 for rent or a bond and R6 500 for groceries.

Lebo M joins new Lion King film

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lebo M has a role in the music team for the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King movie.

In continuing his duties as a musical composer, Lin Manuel Miranda is responsible for writing the songs. Netizens made jokes about this, with many admitting that Lebo M is a talented musician, but many saw the opportunity to joke about his private life.

