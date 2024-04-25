Nonku Williams announced that fashion designer Otiz Seflo is the brains behind her reunion look

The Real Housewives of Durban Season 4 reunion has been announced, and it will premier on 15 May

The reality TV star promises she will deliver and is confident in her dress because Otiz designed her for two previous reunions

Reality TV star Nonku Williams has hyped up her reunion outfit, promising fans their mouths will drop to the floor.

Nonku Williams promises a killer look for ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ Season 4 reunion. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Williams says Otiz Seflo is her designer

Nonku Williams has built anticipation for her The Real Housewives of Durban Season 4 reunion look. She made a video with fashion designer Otiz Seflo, announcing that he is the brains behind her dress.

In a video posted by @MusaKhawula, Nonku expressed confidence in her dress. Otiz is quite familiar with Nonku’s style as he dressed her for the first and second reunion.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

MaBlerh was announced as reunion host

Phil Mphela announced the host for the reunion special. The reunion special has been announced and will premiere on 15 May on Showmax. The two-part series will see the ladies coming together to discuss the drama which occurred throughout the season.

On Twitter (X), Phil said:

"MaBlerh returns to #RHOD. The Radio and TV personality will return as the host of The Real Housewives Of Durban reunion this year. Showmax will air the #RHODurban Season 4 reunion in two parts. The first episode will air on May 15th and followed next week by Part 2 on May 22nd 2024."

Mzansi reacts to Nonku’s announcement

Mzansi is eager to see Nonku’s dress as she has never failed to deliver it in past reunions.

@NeneLeakesWigs:

"Dzamn, the big girls aren't playing, then someone will be coming with a matching fascinator & dress."

@PrestigeNews77:

"Beautiful skin tone. Love it for her."

@missfaithziqubu:

"We are in for a treat, because Nonku is a woman of style."

@AtiredXolisa:

"She’s a silly lady, but one thing is for sure: she dresses well."

Nonku Williams throws daughter Nothile an epic birthday celebration

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams celebrated her daughter Nothile’s birthday and shared the video on Instagram

The RHOD star expressed her love for Nothile, her only daughter, with a touching message and a video of the birthday celebration with her two sons. Mzansi praised the mother and sent kind words to her and her family.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News