Mihlali Ndamase viciously clapped back at a popular and disrespectful blogger and decided to spill some tea of her own about the blogger's private life

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula slammed Mihlali for flying to Botswana to get her nails done while she owns a beauty app for Mzansi beauticians

The stunning media personality told Musa where to get off and asked him to focus all his energy on his alleged murder case

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mihlali Ndamase has savagely clapped back at controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The stunner was responding to the popular Twitter user after he trolled her for using a nail technician from Botswana.

Mihlali Ndamase spilled the tea about Musa Khawula's alleged murder case. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali owns a Malakyt app which allows people to access beauticians in their areas. Musa was not impressed with Mihlali because she didn't use some of the beauticians from her own app but flew out of Mzansi to get her nails done.

ZAlebs reports that Musa's post rubbed the stunner up the wrong way and she lost it. She took to his comment section on Twitter and aired Musa's dirty laundry. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to reports, Musa allegedly stabbed someone to death a few months back and his murder case is currently pending. Peeps took to Musa's timeline to defend Mihlali Ndamase. Many shared that the blogger "hates" the media personality.

@valeryy_valz commented:

"You really hate Mihlali wena."

@peekay_mab wrote:

"Mihlali this Mihlali that, when is your next court date for that murder case?"

@Ree_Deejay asked:

"Why do I not know about this case mara?"

@Auntyonemali said:

"You really have a problem with that girl."

@Lebohang__Maome added:

"This obsession with Mihlali has to end."

Mihlali Ndamase slams MacG for his "hatred for women"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase took to social media to call MacG out. The media personality accused MacG of hating successful women.

The influencer was responding to a Podcast and Chill episode in which MacG accused the likes of Minnie Dlamini, Zodwa Wabantu and Mihlali of apparently sleeping their way to the top.

Taking to Twitter, Mihlali dragged MacG for his remarks adding that he's jealous because they are securing the bag. Social media users shared mixed reactions to her post. Some agreed with Mihlali Ndamase while others defended MacG.

Source: Briefly News