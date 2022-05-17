Country Duty founder Tumi Sole had netizens in their feels after sharing a snap of his 4-month-old daughter

The image showed the tiny tot laying on her belly and looking into the camera rocking a cute floral headband

The sweet Twitter post attracted adoring messages from charmed South African online users

South African corporate attorney, Tumi Sole took to social media to share the most adorable photo of his baby girl, Kagoentle Sole.

A baby is a blessing and welcoming your little one into this world is one of the happiest and joyous moments for the newbie parents.

Tumi Sole publicly revealed his daughter's face for the first time. Image: @tumisole/Twitter

Publicly revealing his daughter’s face for the first time, South African netizens couldn’t help but gush in admiration at her cute appearance.

Tumi captioned the Twitter post:

“4 months today. Kagoentle Sole,” along with a heart emoji.

Tumi is the creator and founder of #CountryDuty, a social movement that brings together all South Africans regardless of race or creed. His successes with #CountryDuty have seen him appear on numerous South African media platforms and create the biggest hashtag to hit the country, the Mail and Guardian reports.

It is safe to say that the doting father’s adorable left tweeps in a puddle of mush as they responded to the tweet with sweet comments.

@SiphoCarry wrote:

“She already has the "Your Honour" eyes. Siyabonga sole may she continue to be healthy and blessed.”

@abundance43 said:

“Yhooo time flies sengaka upariza asemhle njena.”

@ZazaBuccaneer reacted:

“So nunus happy 4 months to her.”

@SangoZoli commented:

“Tumi bakuzamile ntwana yazi, you owe your wife hey.”

Tumi Sole shares the birth of baby Kagoentle on the TL

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that Country Duty founder Tumi Sole shared the amazing news that he has welcomed baby Kagoentle into the world.

Born on 17 January 2022, Tumi shared two heartwarming pics of his new family addition to the Twitterverse.

With over 13 500 likes from peeps all over Mzansi, Tumi's replies section is packed with congratulatory messages. The first image he shared shows baby Kagoentle's little hand in a fist with the follow-up image containing Tumi's hand with hers.

