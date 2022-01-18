Tumi Sole has welcomed his adorable baby named Kagoentle into the world and South Africans are overjoyed

Tumi shared two images of his bundle of joy on Twitter and peeps are showering him and the little one with love and blessings

The post quickly went viral on the TL, gaining more than 13 500 likes in less than 24 hours after Kageontle was born

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Country Duty founder Tumi Sole shared the amazing news that he has welcomed baby Kagoentle into the world. Born on 17 January 2022, Tumi shared two heartwarming pics of his new family addition to the Twitterverse.

With over 13 500 likes from peeps all over Mzansi, Tumi's replies section is packed with congratulatory messages. The first image he shared shows baby Kagoentle's little hand in a fist with the follow-up image containing Tumi's hand with hers.

Tumi Sole happily shared the news of the birth of his baby girl online and peeps are overjoyed. Image: @tumisole

Source: Twitter

The retweets on Tumi's post are constantly increasing and so are the congratulatory replies:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users share all kinds of excited replies to the happy news

@E_Thokozile shared:

"Congratulations!!! You’ve been running and baking. Oo Tumi your a hard worker!! This is so beautiful. Congratulations. God bless the new addition and your home."

@Lebzit wrote:

"Welcome to the world KG, Trust me you won't regret being a South African citizen."

@MaudNale said:

"Congratulations Tumi & family on the new addition! Welcome to the world, Kagoentle."

@tsholofelotefu responded with:

"This is beautiful. Tumi congratulations on getting such a wonderful gift at the beginning of the year. May Kagoentle be your everyday blessing."

@abundance43 tweeted:

"There’s no busy man like you in this country Tumi. Congratulations on the new addition to your family. May God bless you all, the girls must be really excited with the baby in the house."

@Mthidos added:

"Congratulations Tumi, what a blessing. May you be blessed with many more."

Spice of life: Toddler flavours braai meat with sand, Mzansi loses appetite

In other news about bundles of joy, Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi toddler spiced things up this festive season with his unique braai technique. In a photo shared by user @YeezyLufuno on Twitter, a little boy can be seen digging for sand near a braai in the first frame.

In the second frame, a heap of sand is thrown over a piece of meat, presumably adding some ‘earthly flavour.’ While the parents of the bundle of joy may not have been too impressed, Twitter users reacted to the funny post and enjoyed a good laugh.

South African social media users were torn in their responses. While some thought the little one's actions were hilarious, others thought his parents needed to step in.

Source: Briefly News