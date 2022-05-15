Mihlali Ndamase has slammed MacG following his nasty remarks on his podcast about the likes of Mihlali, Zodwa Wabantu and Minnie Dlamini

The Podcast and Chill host accused the them of apparently sleeping their way to the top in the latest episode of his podcast

Mihlali accused the controversial podcaster of being jealous and her comments sparked a heated debate with some agreeing with her while others defended MacG

Mihlali Ndamase has taken to social media to call MacG out. The media personality accused MacG of hating successful women.

Mihlali Ndamase has slammed MacG.

Source: Instagram

The influencer was responding to a Podcast and Chill episode in which MacG accused the likes of Minnie Dlamini, Zodwa Wabantu and Mihlali of apparently sleeping their way to the top.

Taking to Twitter, Mihlali dragged MacG for his remarks adding that he's jealous because they are securing the bag. According to a screenshot doing the round, the stunner said:

"I think labhuti we podcast wants to be a bad b*tch really bad, his hatred for women sounds like it comes from a place of jealousy coz the spec of men he'd like to appeal to aren't attracted to him."

Social media users shared mixed reactions to her post. Some agreed with Mihlali Ndamase while others defended MacG.

@TGudluv wrote:

"I'm starting to think that I watched a different podcast for real coz I didn't hear him hate on women but ke ayyyy."

@RealAbayom said:

"You definitely saw the same episode I did, he spoke the truth about 'IT girls' he was definitely not hating all women. I heard him acknowledge and show his respect for Celeste Ntuli for her hard work. Khanyi for being real to about who she is."

@motsepe_rems commented:

"It's interesting, so Mihlali has stats of subscribers of the YouTube channel of MacG? She must drop numbers. Anyway my understanding of the clip that is shared by MacG is that 'let's not misrepresent success'. You can't be telling people to pray, whereas you're a devil."

@Mizzyb1 wrote:

"She's telling the truth because this is what I've always suspected. The bashing of these women comes from a place of envy."

@mmmaps added:

"I see no lie.. the vile things he was saying about women were so cringe that Sol was visibly uncomfortable… the pure hate and anger with which he uttered those words was palpable.. He hates them baddies so so deeply.. wonder why?"

MacG's vulgar remarks about Minnie Dlamini leave Mzansi fuming

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG left Mzansi fuming after the latest episode of his podcast Podcast and Chill. The media personality was accused of disrespecting Minnie Dlamini after comparing her to raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu.

Minnie has been trending for the wrong reasons on social media lately. First, it was the allegations that she cheated on her husband, Quinton Jones, with Edwin Sodi. Now she is being harassed by MacG unprovoked.

The Podcast and Chill host sparked a heated debate with his utterances, TimesLIVE reports. Many accused him of always trying to bring women down by dissing them on social media.

