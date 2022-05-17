Scandal! is trending on social media as the viewers of the show are discussing who Mo might be, and many are convinced she's Dintle's daughter

Mo is a new girl in town, and the fans believe she's the Dintle's biological daughter named Motshabi, who she gave up for adoption when she was still at school

The viewers of the telenovela all agreed that they remember Dintle, a role portrayed by Mapaseka Koetle, giving up Motshabi for adoption years ago

Scandal! is trending on social media. The viewers of the show believe that Mo is Dintle's daughter. She apparently gave her up for adoption while she was still at school.

Mapaseka Koetle plays the role of Dintle in Scandal!. Image: @pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

Mo recently surfaced and the fans have some interesting theories about who she is. Most of them are convinced that Mo is Dintle's biological daughter, Motshabi. Mapaseka Koetle plays the role of Dintle Nyathi in Scandal!.

The name Dintle is topping the trends list on Twitter as peeps share their reactions to the latest lit episode of the e.tv soapie. Many agreed that Mo is Dintle's long-lost relative.

@Thiwe wrote:

"Didn't Dintle have a baby when she was in high school? Could Mo be that daughter?"

@_LeloDlamini commented:

"I have a feeling Mo is Dintle's daughter, Motshabi. But now it's confusing that Dintle now seems a little older than CeeJay and they went to the same school."

@the_dark_tae wrote:

"OK, this Mo storyline is so predictable. She's Dintle's biological daughter, Remember Erin who was married to Tino? That's the 'stuck-up snob step mother' she's referring to. They mustn't drag it ke bafethu."

@zithomusic added:

"I think people are right. Mo is Dintle's daughter."

