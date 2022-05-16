Actress Amanda du-Pont has come out to clear various rumours that have been made about her love life by Musa Khawula

Social media was abuzz after Amanda du-Pont was supposedly also spotted with Doc Shebelez a hitmaker, Cassper Nyovest, having a great time recently

A controversial Twitter blogger then alleged that the actress had been spotted with a new beau but Amanda DuPont spoke out, fed up with all the speculations

Netflix series Shadow actress Amanda du-Pont has had enough of all the speculations about her relationship status.

After several rumours, Amanda took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Amanda du-Pont denies that she has a new romance after Twitter blogger Musa Khawula's posts.

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont has had it with all the Twitter gossip

Amanda addressed the controversial blogger Musa Khawula. The gossip Twitter account had recently posted pictures of Amanda with a man who the actress has now clarified is actually her bodyguard.

In the tweet, Amanda says she feels targeted by Musa Khawula as she said he intentionally made clips of the video look different to start rumours.

Amanda du-Pont's plea to be kept of out the blogger's gossip may be referencing the fact that this is the same blogger who posted the tweet about her and Cassper Nyovest which initially started rumours about the actress.

Amanda du-Pont's supporters want Musa Khawula to stop

Amanda's supporters were surprised by her kind response.

@Jabulee4 commented:

"Polite plea? I am surprised you are not lobbying to destroy him or threatening with legal action."

@_sipgaga added:

"His lies are getting out of hand."

@Ayanda212020544

"Somebody needs take his phone out of his hands!"

Another fan was bored by the alleged gossip.

Some had stronger words for Musa Khawula, with @lesfui_khutjo commenting:

"Musa ke stlaela! [Musa is a fool]!"

Amanda du-Pont and her husband have become more private

ZAlebs reports that the rumours may also be fuelled by the lack of social media activity between Amanda and her husband, Shawn.

Amanda du-Pont and her husband Shawn have been less active with each other on social media.

Source: Instagram

This is following the last time Shawn was active on social media when he swore at JubJub in support of Amanda's allegations against the former rapper. For now, the Skeem Saam actress has only commented that the man she was allegedly dating is not her boyfriend.

Amanda du-Pont formally opens criminal case against Jub Jub

In more news about Amanda, Briefly News reported that Ms du-Pont handed over her issue with Jub Jub to the justice system. The media personality, who claimed that the Uyajola 9/9 host raped her over a period of years, has officially opened a case against him.

The actress will not settle for a simple apology from Jub Jub for the unsavoury things he said about her on Podcast and Chill. The celeb has decided to file a case against the reality TV host and hopes that the law will handle him as needed.

