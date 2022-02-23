After demanding a public apology from Jub Jub for the distasteful comments he made about her on Podcast and Chill, Amanda has taken legal action

Reports confirm that the actress has gone ahead with opening a rape case against the Moja Love personality who allegedly abused her for two years

The legal issue all stems from Jub Jub bragging about having a sexual relationship with the former Skeem Saam star to MacG

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Amanda du Pont has handed over her issue with Jub Jub to the justice system. The media personality who claimed that the Uyajola 9/9 host raped her for years, has officially opened a case against him.

Amanda Du Pont has gone ahead with her legal case against Jub Jub. Image: @amandadupont and @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Actress Amanda du Pont will not settle for a simple apology from Jub Jub for the unsavoury things he said about her on Podcast and Chill. The celeb has decided to file a case against the reality TV host and hopes that the law will handle him as needed.

ZAlebs reports that Amanda opened the case at the Braxton police station earlier this month. du Pont filed the rape charge after Jub Jub issued a public apology to her.

The actress's lawyer has solidified with SowetanLIVE that Amanda has indeed gone ahead with opening a case against Jub Jub. The publication claims to have a statement from the legal document that reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I met with him [Maarohanye], and asked him if he knew or acknowledged that he had raped me. He said yes. I asked him why he raped me and all he could say was that he was sorry."

Her lawyer Mabu Marwe said:

"We confirm that our client, Amanda Du-Pont, opened a criminal case for rape against Jub Jub. As you are aware, matters of this nature are in the hands of the police. We would like to give the police some space to do proper investigations."

Amanda Du Pont thanks fans for love and support, heartbroken by others with similar experiences

Briefly News reported that Amanda du Pont has probably been one of those most talked-about people in Mzansi this week. After Jub Jub's Podcast and Chill interview aired, the actress was completely appalled to hear her abuser speak about her like a trophy. Amanda took to social media to share her heartbreaking survival story.

EWN reported that Amanda du Pont had her legal team serve MacG papers for inciting the conversation that had him and Jub Jub laughing and high fiving over one of the most traumatic incidents of her life. The lawsuit was in response to the podcaster demanding she apologises for the comments she made about his character.

After bravely telling her story, Amanda saw a whole band of men and women come together and support her. The actress felt so overwhelmed as #WeBelieveAmanda was trending all over social media. du Pont took to Instagram to thank her fans for being behind her as she relived her trauma.

Source: Briefly News