Mac G Weighs In On Lady Du Manager Drama: “Does She Even Need One?”

Mac G has spoken up about Lady Du's post exposing her manager for mistreating her and getting in the way of Du booking gigs

The Amapiano vocalist recently took to social media to open up about being bound to a contract that no longer serves her

The Podcast and Chill host shared a similar experience to Lady Du and expressed that he feels the musician would be just fine on her own

Lady Du's recent moment of vulnerability about her struggles with bad management has attracted some celebrity attention. Mac G was one of the industry friends who gave his opinion on the whole situation. The podcaster says he feels Lady Du doesn't need to be managed.

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Mac G took some time to talk about the whole situation with Lady Du and her manager. The musician opened up about being cheated out of cash by a manager who doesn't have her best interests at heart.

TimesLIVE reports that Mac G used his own ups and downs with managers throughout his career to come to the conclusion that Lady Du could still be successful without a third party managing her.

"When you are at Lady Du's level, do you need a manager? I'm not at Lady Du's level but when I was at Y, my mom was my manager. She was like a booking agent. She handled the admin."

Co-host Sol weighed in on the chat, saying:

"You are reactionary. You get emails and WhatsApps and you react to those. You don't go hunting for deals. You react to the deals. They will come. What we need to know is if the venue is indoor or outdoor, how far is it, x and y and with all those things considered this is how much we charge."

