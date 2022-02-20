DJ Fresh and Euphonik in Trouble With the Law, Assault Case Reopened

DJ Fresh and Euphonik are being charged with rape again after the NPA has reopened the case it had dismissed a year ago

The NPA had dismissed the case last year citing "insufficient evidence" as the reason for the decision

The victim Nampree is surprised by the NPA's decision and her legal representative is seeking clarity on their decision

DJ Fresh and Euphonik are being dragged back into court after the NPA reopened the assault case filed by 'Nampree'.

The Twitter user with the handle @Nampree accused the pair of drugging and raping 11 years ago.

DJ Fresh and Euphonik's assault case has been reopened. Photo credit: @djfreshsa, @euphonik

Source: Instagram

The Citizen reported that the case has been reopened after the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) dismissed the case almost a year ago due to a lack of evidence.

Nampree's legal representative Brenda Madumise-Pajibo has requested that the NPA clarify why they have decided to reopen the case.

She took to the internet to thank everyone who supported her over the last year.

Nampree went further and named a "bogus" private investigator and wondered who had employed him.

