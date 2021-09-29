The EFF manifesto launch took place last weekend and the celeb involvement raised many eyebrows in Mzansi

Euphonik took it upon himself to comment on the decision to change the party's headquarters to the Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela House, calling it "top tier"

Mzansi has been left unsure about the DJ's comment with one comment saying: "How do you put politics aside in a political matter?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In true EFF nature, the party never struggles to get Mzansi talking about them. This time around they have DJ Euphonik to thank after he expressed the fact that he felt that the changing of the party's headquarters name to honour one of SA's biggest struggle heroes was a power move. Peeps have been left unsure about the musician's statement.

Euphonik's attempt at applauding the EFF headquarters name backfires as Mzansi questions his choice of words. Image: @euphonik

Source: Instagram

On what would have been Mama Winnie's 85th birthday, The EFF unveiled the fact that they have named their building after her, reports TimesLive. The news was received with glee by Euphonik and he had to share it on his timeline.

The Busa hitmaker took to Twitter to share the unveiled plaque, writing:

"Politics aside, this is top tier!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

As expected, tweeps got busy in the comments. Leaving followers are left feeling unsure about the celebs statement.

@Awe2_Amandla commented:

"How do you put politics aside in a political matter?"

@MtwanaXabiso asked:

"You can give credit without saying 'politics aside', or you don't want to upset someone?"

@XolisaSimpala wrote:

"They have no stalwarts so who else were they going to name it after..."

@Mahubane4 commented:

"This is top tier. That's the tweet. That politics aside is unnecessary... You guys when it comes to @Julius_S_Malema or EFF, you always want to come across like there's someone you don't want to upset."

Euphonik under fire for comments on feminism: "You're embarrassing"

Briefly News reported DJ Euphonik came under fire for his comments on feminism. The musician took to Twitter on Tuesday, 16 February to share his opinion after he and DJ Fresh's rape case was thrown out of court due to lack of sufficient evidence.

A woman recently accused Euphonik and DJ Fresh of drugging and sexually assaulting her back when she was still a student.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Tuesday that it had decided not to prosecute in the rape case.

An excited Euphonik took to the micro-blogging app and posted:

"Shout out to the toxic feminist brigade who are conscious liars and delusionists that don’t know the difference between fact or fiction. You can’t rape someone you’ve never met and don’t know. No matter how much you want to believe it it won’t make it true."

He was responding to the hate that both he and Fresh received from tweeps who called them out after the woman made the allegations. The star's tweet rubbed many the wrong way.

Source: Briefly.co.za