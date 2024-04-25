Viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban are eager for more drama at the reunion, especially regarding the fallout between Nonku Williams and her ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond

Many want to hear Rough Diamond's side of the story after Slee Ndlovu's revelation about meeting with him

The suggestion was met with mixed reactions as some fans welcomed the idea, while others believe Nonku may not attend if he does

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are hoping to see more drama at the show's reunion. RHOD Season 4 ended on a dramatic note and many want to hear more about what really happened between Nonku Williams and his ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond.

RHOD viewers want to hear RD's side of the story

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Durban ended on a bad note after Slee Ndlovu told Nonku that she met up with her ex Ndumisani Ndlanzi, popularly known as Rough Diamond. The scene sparked a heated debate on social media as some people accused Slee of being two-faced. Others praised the star for wanting to know the truth.

Popular entertainment commentator, Jabulani Macdonald suggested that Rough Diamond should be invited to the highly-anticipated reunion and give his side of the story. The post read:

"#RHODurban They must bring RD at the reunion."

Fans share thoughts on RD attending RHOD reunion

Social media users are divided over the suggestion that Rough Diamond should attend the show's reunion. Some welcomed the idea saying RD will finally get to tell his side of the story. Others said Nonku would not attend the reunion if her former lover attended.

@1Thu2 said:

"No thank u, that'll be too many bhantintis in one room. #RHOD #RHODurban."

@mayizukiswe_m commented:

"Yes please, but Nonku would not come."

@IconikOnly wrote:

"He must come and explain why he called Slee multiple times to tell her about the break up with Nonku."

@SuzanSithole2 said:

"Yes please, the same way she paraded him when he “bought” her the car"

Nonku Williams shares Otiz Seflo designed her Season 4 reunion dress

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Nonku Williams has hyped up her reunion outfit, promising fans their mouths will drop to the floor.

Nonku Williams has built anticipation for her The Real Housewives of Durban Season 4 reunion look. She made a video with fashion designer Otiz Seflo, announcing that he is the brains behind her dress.

