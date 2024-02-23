Nonku Williams is being sued by her ex-boyfriend, Rough Diamond, for allegedly lying about their relationship

Rough Diamond accused Nonku of defamation of character and demanded a public apology and retraction of false statements

Williams is accused of falsely claiming that Rough Diamond stole R300k worth of material from her company

Reality television star and businesswoman Nonku Williams is being sued by her ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlazi, popularly known as Rough Diamond or RD. The Real Housewives of Durban star is being accused of lying about what happened between her and RD.

'RHOD’ star Nonku Williams is being sued by her ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond. Image: @ndlanzidumisani and @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Rough Diamond takes legal action against Nonku Williams

Rough Diamond has had enough of his former lover Nonku Williams' lies. The businessman who has been accused of swindling Nonku has taken legal action against the star.

Taking to his Instagram page, Rough Diamond shared pictures of his case against Nonku and stated that he now wanted to set the record straight because he is tired of being vilified. He wrote:

"I THINK ITS TIME FOR PEOPLE TO KNOW THE TRUTH. I’ve been quiet for too long trying to be mature but she’s been pushing me."

Rough Diamond accuses Nonku of defamation of character

Per the legal documents making the rounds on social media, Dumisani Ndlazi accused Nonku of lying about what happened between them. The papers rubbished Williams' claim about RD stealing material worth R300k from her company.

The RHOD star was asked to retract her statements made on social media and on the popular show. She is also being asked to issue a public apology to Rough Diamond and share it on her platforms before 4 pm on 8 March 2024. Part of the documents read:

"In the light of the above, we hereby demand that you immediately retract and remove all social media posts and/ or pages on social media platforms containing any false and defamatory information or misrepresentations such as those explained in the letter.

"Should you fail to publicly apologise to our client as outlined above, we shall have no alternative but to take further legal action against you for damage on the ground of defamation."

