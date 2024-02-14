Reality television star Nonku Williams is ready to find love after her breakup with Rough Diamond

She openly discussed her cosmetic surgeries, including liposuction, dental work, and thigh and arm adjustments, as part of her glow-up era

Despite her past heartbreak, she is optimistic about love but plans to keep her next relationship private to avoid humiliation

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams is ready to find love again after her humiliating breakup with Dumisani Ndlazi, popularly known as Rough Diamond.

‘RHODurban’ star Nonku Williams opened up about her glow-up and finding love again. Image: @nonkuwilliams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams gets candid about her surgeries

Plastic surgery has become the second normal for many celebrities. Although many never admit that they went under the knife to achieve their flawless bodies, Nonku Williams is open about the work she has done on her body.

The mother of three has shared that she had several surgeries. Speaking to ZiMoja, Nonku Williams said she is in her glow-up era and is working hard to look and feel good. She said:

"Ageing is a factor; I am not getting any younger. I just want to feel and look good. If I have the money, why not fix what I can."

Nonku Williams opens up about heartbreak and finding love again

We all know Nonku Williams was left nursing heartbreak after her ex-fiance Rough Diamond allegedly swindled her and dumped her. Although the star has been rumoured to be dating President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa, the star said she will keep her next relationship top secret.

She added that she does not want to go through the same heartbreak and humiliation she experienced when Rough Diamond dumped her.

"I am ready, but if I date again, I will keep things more private. I know I will fall in love again. Love is a beautiful thing. After that breakup, I told myself that nothing would ever break me. People judged me and I learned my lesson."

Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson endorse Duduzane Zuma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson have announced that they are supporting Duduzane Zuma in the 2024 Presidential elections.

South Africans will be heading to the polls next year to choose their leader. Many celebrities choose to shy away from politics and political matters because they fear that it might affect their brands.

