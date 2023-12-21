Nonku Williams, ex-lover Rough Diamond (RD), is allegedly off the market

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member's ex is said to have allegedly married his Nonku look-alike

Social media users shared their opinions regarding RD's alleged wedding

Nonku Williams's ex-boyfriend, Rough Diamond, allegedly got married. Image: @ndlanzidumisani

Source: Instagram

Rough Diamond has made headlines once again after claims of him taking his new relationship to the next level. This comes after the star flaunted his new girlfriend on social media.

Nonku Williams's ex-bf allegedly marries his lover

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member's ex, whose real name is Dumisani Ndlanzi, topped the trending list after news of him allegedly marrying his current girlfriend went viral.

A Twitter (X) user, @Yolokazi_chagi, shared on her social media page that Ndlanzi reportedly paid lobola to his new lover after his failed relationship with Nonku Williams.

She wrote:

"Nonku’s RD just paid Lobola he must not swindle ingane yabantu please."

See the post below:

Mzansi react to RD's lobola rumours

Shortly after the rumours of Ndlanzi paying lobola for his lover emerged on social media, many netizens shared their responses online. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"He has a type though, his plus 1’s are all beautiful."

@Ndake_nkj said:

"Congratulations are in order."

@THETJi1 mentioned:

"Actually I felt bad for suspecting some was wrong with him when he bought Nonku a BMW in no time but couldn't say what he did for a living. Kanti ng'Right."

@Teevengg commented:

"Bag secured for RD."

@Mashimane_ replied:

"Apparently uGuy got another big deal tender since it gonna be new election he scored himself one lol ANC gang."

@KhanyisileMana3 responded:

"Weee! Jehovah."

@mhlangathobeka1 wrote:

"That grin on his face,screams "CHECK MATE BISH*".....RD thinks he's a celebrity now.....another victim bagged."

