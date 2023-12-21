Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi responded to a picture of his look-alike after going viral

Baloyi shared a clip of him hilariously laughing at netizens, claiming that an unknown guy is his doppelganger

In the video, Nota said the man in the picture doesn't look like him

Nota Baloyi said his doppelganger doesn't look anything like him. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nhlamulo Baloyi, popularly known as Nota, made headlines once again as netizens claimed to have him as his long-lost brother. This comes after the star shared that the late Zahara died due to alcohol abuse.

Nota Baloyi reacts to his viral look-alike

Recently, Nota Baloyi trended on social media after his supposed doppelganger went viral on X, formerly Twitter. An unknown man posted a picture of himself online and trended after people commented that he looked exactly like the music executive.

The X user @Melusi_Mokone posted the picture and captioned it:

"Feeling fresh, gotta get my hair cut tho."

See the post below:

Then, after the rapper reacted with a hilarious video of him laughing, denying that he and the unknown man had similarities or even looked the same, he told his friend he was with that they didn't have any similar features.

Watch Nota's response below:

Netizens disagreed with Nota

Shortly after Baloyi posted his response, social media users disagreed with him. See some of the comments below:

@Ndake_nkj said:

"Double gang."

@seratonin07 wrote:

"Gained too much complexion."

@KINGT85917992 replied:

"Its him."

@Xesibe365 commented:

"Dude this is yo brother, check with yo paps."

@RSeraki mentioned:

"Nah …guys , NOTA’s Dad must explain."

Nota causes stir after weighing on Thabo and Dr Nandipha's court case

Nota, who is not afraid to express his views despite the tremendous criticism he faces, weighed in on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's controversial court case.

According to News24, Thabo and Nandipha have been charged with numerous serious offences, including organising a jail escape. Before fleeing to Tanzania, Thabo was arrested for r*pe, earning him the Facebook r*pist nickname.

Bester allegedly used the social media platform to lure women and force himself on them, but despite his conviction, Dr Nandipha continued to date him.

Nota Baloyi’s ex-wife Berita shows off an hourglass figure

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi's ex-wife Berita dropped a hot photo, leaving many Mzansi people wondering why she married the music executive.

The singer took to Twitter to share a photo wearing a bodycon dress and a video of herself flaunting her hourglass figure. She also hinted in her caption that she's the happiest ever since her divorce, which allegedly had Nota stalking her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News