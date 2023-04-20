Nota Baloyi's ex-wife Berita had many people salivating on Twitter after showing off her flawless hourglass figure

The Thandolwethu hitmaker's caption hinted that she is happy after divorcing the controversial music executive

The trending hot photo and video had many Mzansi people questioning why Berita married Baloyi

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nota Baloyi's ex-wife Berita has dropped a hot photo, leaving many Mzansi people wondering why she married the music executive.

Berita showed off her hot body, but Nota Baloyi caught strays. Image: @beritaasoul/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

You've been living under a rock if you are unfamiliar with Berita and Nota's controversial divorce. Whenever Nota posts about Berita on social media, he ensures she feels his wrath.

According to ZAlebs, Nota called Berita "homeless" and exposed her "unpaid" life insurance and retirement annuity. Nota has also been ranting about how he was the driving force behind Berita's successful career.

Berita's hot body has Mzansi questioning her failed marriage with Nota Baloyi

Whenever Berita enjoys her life and flaunts her beauty in pictures after the divorce, many people side-eye her for dating and even marrying "problematic" Nota.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The singer recently took to Twitter to share a photo wearing a bodycon black dress and a video of herself flaunting her hourglass figure. She also hinted in her caption that she's the happiest ever since her divorce, which allegedly had Nota stalking her.

"Ain’t nothing you can do about a woman that’s made up her mind ‍♀️"

Mzansi says Nota Baloyi lost a gem when he divorced Berita

@TwaRSA26 said:

"My goat fumbled here."

@ace_anele shared:

"You look more beautiful and happier without him."

@Voys_ZA posted:

"Not even words on foreign Sand Beaches can change her mind"

@GibashA wrote:

"Awusemhle ❤️"

@Lwando_y also said::

"Umhle uyi-pudding."

@Ke_Arturo replied:

"NOTA fumbled here "

@prudyeendoni commented:

" Forgive him we will take him to therapy for the rest of his life."

@Twana_Mashandu added:

"I'm so proud of this lady ❤️"

Nota Baloyi claims he gained weight after Berita left him

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi had Mzansi in stitches after claiming that life without Berita has been so good that he has gained weight.

This was one of many times Nota had taken shots at his ex-wife, who he still refuses to acknowledge as his former lover.

The music exec dropped four pictures enjoying his time at the beach. The photos' caption got many people talking in his comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News