Controversial celeb Nota Baloyi posted four photos and claimed that he gained weight after divorcing Berita

Baloyi stated that he aimed for self-love, which is why he has been in a happy place since his public meltdown

Nota's snaps didn't convince Mzansi netizens, as they saw no difference in his physical appearance

Nota Baloyi had Mzansi in stitches after claiming that life without Berita has been so good that he has gained weight.

Nota Baloyi was roasted after saying he gained weight after leaving Berita. Image: @beritaafrosoul/Instagram and Oupa Boape/Getty Images

Source: UGC

This is one of many times Nota has taken shots at his ex-wife, who he still refuses to acknowledge as his former lover.

2022 was a disaster for the ex-couple as they dragged each other on social media, reported ZAlebs. Nota even got into trouble with many online users because he couldn't stop talking badly about Berita, even though the Uthandolwethu singer clarified that she was done with him.

Things worsened to the point where Nota, who has been vocal about his refusal to let go of Berita, was accused of stalking her. The year is 2023, and Baloyi still refuses to stop meddling in Berita's life.

Nota Baloyi says he gained weight

The music exec dropped four pictures enjoying his time at the beach. The photos' caption got many people talking in his comments.

"Gained weight without my wife feeding me. Self love looks good on me!"

Nota Baloyi roasted after saying he gained weight

Many people compared Nota's weight before and after he claimed to have gained weight and found no difference.

@Kay_savage98 said:

"You mean that you were skinner then this, bro?"

@KhanyaIQ shared:

"Jokes write themselves."

@LloydTheO1 posted:

"Where is the weight grootman? "

@TrinMoze replied:

"What was Berita thinking mara?"

@djtenover10 commented:

"The first man to discover weight gain."

@Princeoswag wrote:

"Yhooo, kanti you were thinner than this?"

Ntsiki Mazwai criticises Nota Baloyi for giving relationship advice despite his divorce from Berita

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi were at each other's throats again after the music executive decided to dish relationship advice on the timeline.

Nota and Ntsiki's beef started when he attacked Fikile Mbalula and his wife, Nozuko Mbalula. In a tweet, Baloyi claimed Nozuko paid for her lobola. He even claimed Fikile had terminated so many pregnancies out of wedlock, and Nozuko is aware of that.

Despite criticism for his tweet, Nota still had people's names in his mouth. He came at Mzansi female celebrities, including gospel star Winnie Mashaba. He claimed they were broke and dated wealthy men for money, but Ntsiki defended the ladies.

Source: Briefly News