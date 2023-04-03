A Cashbuild worker posted a TikTok video trying the famous dance moves of Murdah Bongz and Oscar Mbo

The gent's brave attempt gained him new followers, and most of them were feeling his amazing vibe

The groovy video went viral, and social media users rated his dance moves in the comments section

A video of a man dancing to 'Mahogan Sun' went viral. Image: @brahavoc

Source: TikTok

Mzansi has no shortage of people with colourful personalities - all you have to do is log onto social media platforms to laugh.

A video of a Cashbuild worker dancing to Mohogan Sun by Mörda & Oscar Mbo ft Murumba Pitch got SA's attention.

Video of Cashbuild worker's moves goes viral on TikTok

The man posted the clip on his TikTok page @brahavoc and can be seen busting the complicated dance moves with his own flair.

The video is currently sitting on 274 000 views and over 20 000 likes. Hundreds commented that he nailed moves and happily pressed the follow button.

Watch the SA man's dance in the video below:

SA gives the man's dancing rave reviews in the comments

@SiyoBooi_ said:

"Oscar Mbo was found shaking."

@Pebetse suggested:

"We must start paying lobola for men, seriously."

@user7053721570500 wrote:

"What Sol phenduka thought he was doing nkosiyam."

@Ndou Masana posted:

"The accuracy gained a follower. A new member in the house."

@TebogoMatshavha mentioned:

"You gained a follower, yes the aim is not to sweat my brother."

@user1724281843841 added:

"The helmet and safety boots are clean, safety officer has a lot of time to dance."

@Makgalangaka commented:

"These guys work hard at the company, they do everything loading, sales and packing."

@Thuto stated:

"I hear he drinks tea only, men let's stop drinking beer and dance like this man."

