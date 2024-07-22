The case against four men busted at a drug lab on a farm in Groblersdal was postponed to 1 August 2024

The group appeared before the Goblersdal District Court on charges of manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs

A fifth suspect was arrested for similar charges, and he was expected to appear before a court soon

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The four men arrested at a clandestine drug lab on a farm in Groblersdal would return to court on 1 August 2024. Image: DPCI/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The case against the four men arrested at a clandestine drug lab on a farm in Groblersdal, Limpopo, was postponed to 1 August 2024.

Four suspects in court

Simphiwe Khumalo (35), Frederick Botha (67), Gonzales Jorge (51), and Gutierrez Lopes (43) appeared before Groblersdal District Court on 22 July 2024.

They were charged with manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs. The four were arrested on 20 July 2024 after the Hawks and SAPS raided the farm and discovered the multimillion-rand lab and drugs with an estimated street value of R2 billion.

Meanwhile, the Hawks arrested a fifth suspect for similar crimes, and he was expected to face the court soon.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation arrested a fifth suspect allegedly linked to the drug lab. Image: DPCO/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Mzansi curious about one suspect

Many netizens were fascinated by one of the suspects, Simphiwe Khumalo’s connection to the rest of the men.

@_sbulelo said:

“Wase wama ingathi ulinde ukwamkela umzimba uSimpra [Simpra’s standing there like he’s waiting to receive body]”

@DSG_015 asked:

“Can someone give us a lifestyle audit, ja bra Siphiwe? I wanna see something?”

@DumaSpha87640 added:

“Mfoka [Brother] Khumalo is in a Cartel, LEVELS”

@QinisoTMagubane wondered:

“Uwathathaphi uKhumalo connection wase Mexico [Where do you get Khumalo connection from Mexico ]”

@Fikz_the_Cook questioned:

“u Simphiwe nje uhlanganephi nabantu base Mexico♀️mababoshweee! [Simphiwe, where did you meet the people of Mexico?]”

Source: Briefly News