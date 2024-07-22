A former cop accused of killing ex-professional boxer Mark ‘Striker’ Strydom was granted R5,000 bail

David Knox appeared before the Germiston Magistrate Court after he shot and killed Strydom on 20 July 2024

Knox and Strydom were reportedly fighting when the latter fired several shots, and the accused retaliated

The ex-cop accused of killing former professional boxer Mark Strydom has been granted R5,000 bail.

Former cop in court for Mark Strydom's murder

The 56-year-old David Knox, now a tow-truck owner, appeared before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on 22 July 2024.

According to EWN, the SAPS arrested Knox after he allegedly shot Strydom at a sports bar in Edenvale on 20 July 2024. The court heard that Knox and Strydom got into a physical fight, which led to the former boxer firing several shots into the roof of the establishment. Knox reportedly retaliated by firing two shots at Strydom, allegedly in self-defence.

Knox is expected back in court on 31 July 2024.

Mzansi weighs in

Many netizens shared their opinions about the deadly bar fight.

@pataderp said:

“Having served as a policeman officer, he ought to know you shouldn’t shoot people, too.”

@wyk_lyn advised:

“Sports bars in Edenvale…stay away. It's like Boksburg and Germiston...bad news.”

@davidjohn_win wondered:

“East Rand, Sports Bar, Tow Truck Driver and Liquor. What could possibly go wrong?”

@SikhoPhilani explained:

“The Firearms Control Act will be the order of the day in this case. They were both armed; the deceased fired first, albeit to the roof. The accused fired (shot) the deceased twice.

@ramelafana thought:

“Possibly everyone was armed”

