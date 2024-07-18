Kabza De Small Goes Berserk at Shooting Range, Prompting SA To Fire Shots: “Next Target, Maphorisa”
- DJ and producer Kabza De Small swopped the production booth for cardboard cutouts as he lined up shots at a range
- Kabza was filmed going to town on the targets as he practised his shooting skills, impressed with his own efforts
- Netizens poked fun at the diminutive music man and took shots at his close friend and associate, DJ Maphorisa
Kabza De Small going to town on cardboard targets at a shooting range has captivated Mzansi for more than just the humourous swipes taken at the DJ/producer.
A video of a diminutive Kabza flexing his muscles with a gun loaded with live rounds has been making the rounds online, sparking hilarious reactions from the masses.
Kabza De Small lines up shots
X user @pmcafrica captioned the post:
Kung Fu kid sends dad's phone flying in viral clip, gents warned to 'play it safe': "Use protection"
"Kabza at [a] shooting range."
The 15-second clip shows the music man excitedly swapping the turntables for a loaded piece.
As it starts, he is seen leaning forward as he lines up his shot — his posture betraying his poor technique. He fires two shots at the first target and shuffles to his right before firing another two times.
Afterwards, he briefly looks at the result of his efforts and turns to walk towards the camera, acting macho and looking impressed.
The person filming the scenes is heard saying:
"Danko."
Netizens unimpressed with shots
The video garnered over 600,000 views, 1,300 likes, and nearly 300 comments as netizens analysed the poorly taken shots.
Interspersed with the shots taken at Kabza, netizens saw a solid opportunity to take shots at his close associate and friend, DJ Maphorisa, who has recently been the target of social media trolls.
Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.
@M_o_n_d_z wrote:
"Next target, Maphorisa."
@zenlife_chauke said:
"We all know why he is practising, right?"
@Moshe_Meso added:
"Bro took three steps forward."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.