Kabza De Small going to town on cardboard targets at a shooting range has captivated Mzansi for more than just the humourous swipes taken at the DJ/producer.

A video of a diminutive Kabza flexing his muscles with a gun loaded with live rounds has been making the rounds online, sparking hilarious reactions from the masses.

Kabza De Small lines up shots

X user @pmcafrica captioned the post:

"Kabza at [a] shooting range."

The 15-second clip shows the music man excitedly swapping the turntables for a loaded piece.

As it starts, he is seen leaning forward as he lines up his shot — his posture betraying his poor technique. He fires two shots at the first target and shuffles to his right before firing another two times.

Afterwards, he briefly looks at the result of his efforts and turns to walk towards the camera, acting macho and looking impressed.

The person filming the scenes is heard saying:

"Danko."

Netizens unimpressed with shots

The video garnered over 600,000 views, 1,300 likes, and nearly 300 comments as netizens analysed the poorly taken shots.

Interspersed with the shots taken at Kabza, netizens saw a solid opportunity to take shots at his close associate and friend, DJ Maphorisa, who has recently been the target of social media trolls.

@M_o_n_d_z wrote:

"Next target, Maphorisa."

@zenlife_chauke said:

"We all know why he is practising, right?"

@Moshe_Meso added:

"Bro took three steps forward."

