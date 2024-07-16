Kabza De Small is delaying the opening of his club, Pianohub, due to unforeseen construction delays, announcing the change on social media

Fans praised Kabza for his open communication and urged him to take his time

Many social media users expressed understanding, stating that greatness cannot be rushed, and they look forward to the club's eventual opening

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Oops! Mzansi will have to wait a little longer for Amapiano star Kabza De Small's much-awaited club opening. The celeb issued a statement confirming that his joint, Pianohub, could not be opened on the previously stated date due to unforeseen delays.

Kabza De Small has issued a statement about his club's opening. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small delays Pianohub's official opening

Kabza De Small has announced that he is pushing back the opening date for his club, Pianohub, after facing a few construction delays. The star issued a statement on his social media platforms.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Imithandazo hitmaker noted that a new date for the club's opening will be communicated with the fans. Part of the statement read:

"We understand the anticipation surrounding our opening and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Rest assured, we are working diligently to ensure everything is in place for a successful launch.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you to PianoHub."

Fans urge Kabza De Small to take his time

Social media users hailed Kabza De Small for the open communication with his fans. Many noted that great things like Pianohub take time to perfect.

@vulindlel.a said:

"Sho mdala. Greatness can’t be rushed!"

@wayne.miller8 commented:

"Prepare the attendance register too."

@abel_seloane added:

"Noted Sir. I hope all goes well.. "

@gregmaloka said:

"Worth the wait, we ain’t going nowhere."

@almazsithole commented:

"This kind of business is not make sure. We lost DJ Sumbody you know…"

Kabza De Small shows off his Ankole cattle on social media

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small is making smart investments, and Mzansi is proud of him. The star who trended when he shared a video of his club under construction recently showed off his Ankole cattle on his page.

South African celebrities are always thinking about investing their wealth. Many stars, including Dr Maweni, Gigi Lamayne, DJ Zinhle and Connie Ferguson, are working hard to have several sources of income.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News