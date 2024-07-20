Sello Machitje's family was distraught after authorities notified them that his body was found in the West Rand.

The murdered Water and Sanitation official went missing on 8 July 2024 after a suspected hijacking

Police tracked and found his car in Alexandra, Johannesburg, a few days after his disappearance

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Authorities notified Sello Machitje's family of his passing on 19 July 2024. Images: X/@Abramjee and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: UGC

Sello Machitje’s wife and children were distraught after hearing the news that he was found murdered.

Family spokesperson Sello Mphaga told News 24 that the authorities notified them of Machitje’s passing around 10:00 on 19 July 2024.

DWS senior official's body found

According to Alex Reporter, the Water and Sanitation Department’s Deputy Director’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in a government mortuary in Carletonville, in the West Rand, Gauteng.

Machitje went missing on 8 July while en route from his home in the Vaal to the Eastern Cape. Police and private security found his car in Alexandra, Johannesburg, a few days after his disappearance and a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle.

Mphaga said family members had gathered at the Machitje home:

“We are hoping and praying that we will get some light from law enforcement.”

Mzansi sends condolences to Machitje’s family

Scores of netizens were saddened by Machitje’s death and reiterated their call for drastic action to be taken against criminality.

@TieOnto said:

“Life in modern-day SA has become so cheap. It’s very likely he was killed for refusing to sign off dodgy tenders or knew of a senior official implicated in shady dealings. Condolences to his family ”

@Danie23206628 commented:

“Very sad story. This country is a hell. Rip Mr Mathitje.”

@GarrethVuyo stated:

“South Africa, Mafia state.”

@winsley_samuels speculated:

“Probably refused to issue out tenders to certain players, and they got him killed. I’ve seen this movie before. May his soul rest in peace ️️”

@WesleyNku said:

“Something drastic must happen! Eye for an eye! The gloves are off!”

Fidelity warns of increased hijackings targeting Haval, Omoda, Chery

Briefly News previously reported that the Fidelity Service Group noted an increase in hijackings targeting Chinese cars.

Industry professionals said the surge resulted from the vehicle brand’s rising sales and demand for parts.

Chinese manufacturers were reportedly working on advanced anti-hijacking technologies to enhance vehicle security.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News