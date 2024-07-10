A 53-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of the missing Water and Sanitation Department official's car

Sello Machitje was last seen leaving his home for the Eastern Cape at about 5 p.m. on 8 July 2024

Many social media users believed that Machitje's disappearance was linked to his job at the Water and Sanitation Department

As the search for the missing Water and Sanitation Department official continued, police arrested a 53-year-old man who was found in possession of his car in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Water and Sanitation official goes missing

Sello Machitje was last seen leaving his home en route to the Eastern Cape at about 5 p.m. on 8 July 2024. Family spokesperson Kgosi Makgorogo reportedly told @News24 that Machitje’s wife and sister called Machitje multiple times after his departure; however, their calls went unanswered:

"That's when they called Tracker to check on the vehicle, but they refused to give the location and said they needed a case number."

According to @Abramjee, the police traced Machitje's vehicle to Alexandra, Johannesburg, where the suspect was arrested:

Mzansi speculates about Sello Machitje’s disappearance

Many netizens believed Machitje’s disappearance could be linked to internal politics within the Department of Water and Sanitation.

@Penelope_Makala

“The Vaal triangle has become a crime Hotspot.”

@Proudly012

“What is happening in that department? Remember, others were assassinated”

@ZoomDigita77939

“This was clearly a hit…he’s already dead…”

@MariamA61791018

“That department has the biggest criminals. Hawks need 2 investigate this unit. If you don't toe the line, you are killed.”

@ellias_motau

“Sound like there's personal motive if not kidnapped for a ransom. If the hijacking was about the car, he would've been found not the car. I hope perpetrators be found, also him alive.”

